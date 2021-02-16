PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a busy winter for PennDOT crews working to keep drivers safe on the roads. PennDOT’s Ron Young has an update on the conditions around the area.

Temperatures are on the rise Tuesday morning and it’s mostly wet everywhere. However, some locations in the Lehigh Valley and in the northern area of the region it’s still a little icy.

Young says people need to make sure they are taking extra caution while traveling in those areas experiencing icy conditions.

PennDOT crews have been busy throughout the last few weeks between patrolling, putting down salt, treating any icy areas.

Young says crews will be staying out throughout the day Tuesday in case any bridges and other roadways in the region need to be treated for ice.

Another storm is expected to move into the region on Thursday bringing another chance of snow.

“We’ll have our command meeting today to discuss that,” Young said. “We have a statewide meeting with all of the 11 districts today and tomorrow in advance of the storm. And then of course during the storm, we have our full complement of people working 12-hour shifts, working through the storm until it’s over and things are clear.”

Young is also reminding drivers of precautions they should take when traveling in winter weather. Traveling slower than normal when there is a threat of ice is always a good idea.

But, you should also keep an emergency kit in your vehicle.

“Get an emergency kit for things like food, blankets, water, batteries or any radios or hand radios, any medication you might need. Out there on the road, you might need an emergency kit,” Young said. “Then you can change it in the warmer weather for conditions then.”

Drivers should also make sure their vehicles are in good working condition.

