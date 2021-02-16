PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and Managing Director Tumar Alexander will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on Philadelphia’s COVID-19 response.
Watch the press conference in the CBSN Philly player above beginning at 1 p.m.RELATED: Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Expected To Bring More Snow Across Delaware, Lehigh Valleys On Thursday Morning
What: City officials will provide the latest updates on the response to COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia in a virtual press conference.
Who:RELATED: Holmesburg Bakery Cranking Out Traditional Fat Tuesday Foods For More Than A Century
Mayor Jim Kenney
Tumar Alexander, Managing Director
Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner, Philadelphia Department of Public Health
Note: An interpreter will provide the Health Department updates and answer questions in Spanish.MORE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Warns Of Possible $450 Million Budget Gap
When: Today, February 16, 2021, 1:00 p.m.