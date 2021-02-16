CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Delaware news, Local TV

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney will hold a press briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Carney will be joined by Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, and Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall.

The briefing will take place at 1:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Delaware Gov. John Carney will hold a press briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
  • When: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021
  • Time: 1:45 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.