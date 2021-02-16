PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a snow-packed winter across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys and another winter storm is on its way. A winter storm watch has been issued for southeastern Pennsylvania, South Jersey and northern Delaware.
It goes into effect Wednesday night and will last through Friday afternoon.
Colder air will settle into the region Tuesday night, which will prime the area for Thursday’s storm.
The Delaware and Lehigh Valleys should have their plows and shovels ready to go.
The storm looks to start as all snow in and around Philadelphia, including points north and west of the city, during the Thursday morning rush. It will bring impacts to the region during the day on Thursday.
Periods of heavy snow is likely with this system.
Rain and sleet are also likely to mix in sometime on Thursday.
The Eyewitness Weather Team is working on snow totals for the region.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBS3, and CBSN Philly for the latest updates regarding Thursday’s winter storm.