PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All ice storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been cancelled across Southeastern Pennsylvania Tuesday morning. Steady rain will continue to push through the region during the early morning hours before tapering off from west to east.

Points far north and west of the city are still dealing with freezing rain as temperatures hold steady, near freezing.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has canceled The Ice Storm Warning for Berks, Lehigh & Northampton. — Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) February 16, 2021

The morning commute is expected to be just rain for the entire Philadelphia area, even far northwest — although folks there may be waking up to power outages thanks to a prolonged period of overnight icing.

The major concern for these areas far north and west. By mid-morning, parts of the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos may see ice accumulations of 0.25″ to o.50″.

We dodged a bullet. The temperatures are rising, so most of the ice that coated things last night has melted. Now we're dealing mostly with rain, although an ice warning is still in effect until 9AM to our west. pic.twitter.com/wD7roN05tu — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) February 16, 2021

Travel may be difficult to near impossible and power outages are likely. The question will be to what extent as outages and tree damage will result from the weight of the ice alone.

Temperatures across South Jersey will climb into the mid 50s whereas west of I-95, temperatures will stay in the 30s. The cold air reinforced by a decent snowpack is still in place.

Any and all precipitation wraps up by 10 a.m.

Another winter storm is expected to arrive in the region on Thursday which will likely yield accumulating snow then a transition to a wintry mix and rain.