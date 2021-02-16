PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears the Philadelphia Phillies are giving Odubel Herrera a second chance. Herrera, who hasn’t played since 2019 following an alleged domestic assault incident, has been invited to spring training mini-camp as a non-roster invitee.
Phillies have invited 12 non-roster invitees to attend major league camp.
Herrera was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at an Atlantic City hotel and casino in May 2019. Major League Baseball subsequently suspended him for 85 games and he didn’t play for the rest of the season.
The case was eventually dismissed after Herrera’s girlfriend dropped the complaint.
The Phillies designated Herrera for assignment in January 2020, but since he went unclaimed through waivers, the Phillies outrighted him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was not invited to spring training camp last year.
The 29-year-old Herrera will battle for a center field spot.
Herrera was an All-Star in 2016.