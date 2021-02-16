PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia wants to hear your concerns or questions regarding the school reopening plan. The City Council’s Committees on Children and Youth and Education is holding a joint hearing on school reopening and setting out priorities for the future.
The hearing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m.
Officials say they look forward to engaging with and hearing from the School District of Philadelphia, the school board, and the school communities they serve.
They are also asking for community members to share their concerns and questions about the school reopening plan. Click here to fill out the city council form.
You can watch the hearing live on the Philadelphia City Council website, Xfinity channel 64 or Fios channel 40.