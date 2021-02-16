PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers are teaming up with goPuff to offer fans a fun experience during Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets.
RELATED: Open For Business: Old Soul Decor Has Everything You Need To Beautify Your Home
Announcing our official partnership with the @sixers! Hey #Philly #76ers fans, get the stadium delivered to your door (not literally). Download the app and get $25 off with code 76ERS! https://t.co/11MH9JsnMN pic.twitter.com/AaAiYgxTkSRELATED: Bensalem Police Dog Credited With Catching Burglary Suspect In Unusual Spot
— goPuff (@gopuff) February 16, 2021
GoPuff will offer local fans a special 76ers’ menu, featuring stadium and local favorites. And they’re planning to do it each game day.
And it’s not just food, there will be great deals and prizes as well!
To celebrate the launch, goPuff will offer new customers $25 off their first order, for tomorrow night’s game.MORE: COVID In Delaware: FEMA To Help With Drive-Thru Vaccination Site At Dover International Speedway
Just use the code “76ERS.”