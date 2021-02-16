CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 45-year-old man is wanted in the home invasion of his 80-year-old adoptive mother. Pennsylvania State Police say Christopher Dougherty forcefully entered the victim’s residence armed with a hammer on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
He took approximately $1,150 cash, the victim’s cellphone, car keys and fled the scene in the victim’s red-colored 2002 Buick Century.
Police say Dougherty is the adopted son of the victim.
He may have ties to Aston, Chester, Havertown and Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, as well as Elkton and Rising Sun, Maryland.
If you see Dougherty, police ask you not to approach him. The victim has described him as having violent tendencies.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.