Philadelphia Police: Man Shot, Killed Inside Of His Home In Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed inside of his home in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood, late Monday night. It happened just after 11 p.m. on the 4000 block of Creston Street.
Police found a 48-year-old man shot multiple times on the living room floor. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Three other adults, two men and a woman, were home but not hurt.
Police are still searching for the gunman.