PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Customers are flocking to bakeries for traditional Fat Tuesday foods. One Philadelphia bakery has been cranking out goodies for more than a century.
It's been 121 years of fastnacht fury at Holmesburg Bakery. Sugary sweets are getting picked off as owner Buddy Gouger has been prepping for this day since December.
“It’s very stressful,” Gouger said. “It’s two months of planning and this year has been hard to figure out because of COVID and stuff like that.”
"They have the best cream fastnachts in the world. The best. Had them in many places and these are the best," customer Gina Douglass said.
For many who come to Holmesburg, it’s one last bite at the caloric apple before lent begins.
Among the many in line, Jim and Zoey Tucker came from Glenside for two dozen in hopes Zoey will take some back to her college roommates and immediately become the most popular student at Temple.
“They’re excited,” Zoey said. “I told them last night I was bringing them down so they’re looking forward to it.”