ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A gambler who hit a $1.1 million jackpot on a progressive poker game after placing a $5 wager at an Atlantic City casino celebrated his win by offering a $50,000 tip to the dealers on shift. Frank Nagy, who lives in Monmouth County, scored his big win Saturday afternoon at the Tropicana, where he has played for many years.Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Expected To Bring More Snow Across Delaware, Lehigh Valleys On Thursday Morning
“We are thrilled to celebrate this huge win with one of our longtime customers at Tropicana,” said Steve Callender, regional president for Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City.RELATED: Wawa Launching Burger Chainwide As Part Of New Dinner Platform
The win marked the largest jackpot on a progressive poker game in the history of the casino’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment.
The last time the jackpot was hit was in August 2019.MORE: Phillies 2021 Season Preview: Team Looks To Avoid 4th-Straight September Collapse To Make Playoffs For First Time Since 2011
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)