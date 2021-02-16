DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 45-year-old man is wanted in the home invasion of his 80-year-old adoptive mother in Delaware County. Pennsylvania State Police say Christopher Dougherty forcefully entered the victim’s Middletown Township residence armed with a hammer on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Dougherty reportedly bound the woman to a chair with duct tape.

He took approximately $1,150 cash, the victim’s cellphone, car keys and fled the scene in the victim’s red-colored 2002 Buick Century.

The vehicle has been recovered but Dougherty still remains on the loose.

Police say Dougherty is the adopted son of the victim.

He may have ties to Aston, Chester, Havertown and Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, as well as Elkton and Rising Sun, Maryland.

He also goes by the name “Peter Franco.”

Police describe him as 5’10” and weighs about 200 pounds.

If you see Dougherty, police ask you not to approach him. The victim has described him as having violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Pennsylvania State Police at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.