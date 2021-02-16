PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are advising residents to avoid an area in North Philadelphia after a water main break has left cars stranded in the street. Officials say 11 people had to be rescued from the water.

Calls began coming in just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 2900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

The avenue has been shut down between 29th Street and West Westmoreland Street.

According to the Philadelphia Water Department, it was a 48-inch water main that broke.

Swift-water rescue teams, the same ones used during hurricanes and river rescues, were called into action.

“We rescued one person from the car here and approximately 10 people out of the U-Haul building,” Philadelphia Fire Capt. Derek Bowmer said.

At this time, PWD says there are no impacts to water service to customers in that area.

The Philadelphia Fire Department posted on Twitter Tuesday evening urging people to avoid the scene.

PFD, @PhilaOEM & @PhillyH2O are among the agencies responding to flooding near Hunting Park & Westmoreland. Please avoid the area. — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) February 16, 2021

There is no word on what caused the break, but fortunately, there were no injuries.

“We’ll be here for the rest of the night. Everybody is safe and accounted for,” Bowmer said.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report