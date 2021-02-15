CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are preparing for another winter storm as conditions are expected to deteriorate through the evening. It’s back again.

“We got off scot-free last winter and I think in the back of our heads we’d pay for it eventually,” AAA spokeswoman Jana Tidwell said.

Ice and freezing rain in the area are expected to rear its head once more, and that causes issues on the roadways.

“It’s very challenging because road conditions can change quickly but precipitation can change and create black ice, which can be treacherous,” said Steve Schapiro from NJDOT.

NJDOT will have crews spreading salt in South Jersey.

Commercial vehicle restrictions are in place in the Garden State until Tuesday morning. Plus, officials recommend staying off the roads if you can, but some will inevitably go out.

One of the number one things AAA does not want you to do when you’re driving and there’s ice everywhere: If you slam your brakes, you’re going to tailspin.

“If you start to skid on ice you want to remain calm. Slow movements, control the wheel of the car and steer it in the direction you want it to go,” Tidwell said.

She also says all-wheel drive is great for the snow, but it won’t do you much good on an ice rink.

“There’s no feature on your vehicle or mine that would save any of us from hitting an icy patch and skitting or sliding on black ice. It just doesn’t work,” said Tidwell.