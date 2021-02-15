PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — The third Monday of every February is a day to remember the nation’s presidents, especially the first one. In fact, the day’s official name is Washington’s Birthday after President George Washington, whose birth date was February 22, 1732.

It’s a federal holiday, which means a variety of services will be closed today.

Check this list to see what’s open and closed on February 15, 2021.

Trash collection

In Philadelphia, trash collection will move a day later. Residents should set out bags one day later than usual.

The City is closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents Day. Residents whose normal trash day is Monday should set their materials out for pickup on Tuesday. Collections should be set out one day behind regular schedule for the rest of the week https://t.co/o8IDwbJPL3. pic.twitter.com/dtpoh5plKI — philastreets (@PhilaStreets) February 15, 2021

COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations

Some COVID testing and vaccination sites are open. However, other sites in parts of the Lehigh Valley have rescheduled appointments due to the ice storm Monday. Please call your local center to check.

Most banks are closed

Most banks follow the holiday schedule of the Federal Reserve System, so they will be closed. But if you need to take out some cash, ATMs will be operating. Investors will also need to pause any trading as the stock market and bond market are closed.

Post office is closed

With the exception of a few select locations, US Postal Service offices will be closed. There will be no mail delivery to homes and businesses except Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year, according to USPS. If you need something delivered, both UPS and FedEx are operating. But FedEx will have modified service for FedEx Express and SmartPost.

Government agencies are closed

If you need to renew your license, Monday is not the day to go, as most DMV offices will be closed. Other nonessential government agencies, including courts and city halls also are closed.

Most retail and grocery stores, restaurants are open

Most retail stores are open, as are most restaurants and grocery stores. But check with your local stores, as hours may differ by location.

Schools are closed

Don’t drop your kid off at school on Presidents Day because most public schools are closed. As for colleges, many will stay in session, so students should check their university website.

