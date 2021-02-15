PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers and commuters in Philadelphia are bracing for some dangerous conditions. The Philadelphia Streets Department is readying yet again for another round of winter weather.

This time, instead of inches of snow, ice is expected to pose a more significant challenge.

“Black ice is extremely dangerous, more so sometimes than an actual snow event. Because it’s invisible, it’s hard to see and if people are traveling at excessive speeds and hit it, it can cause serious accidents,” said Philadelphia Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams.

The city has been treating roads for weeks in light of recent snow and ice events and the Streets Department believes that may be an advantage in tackling this latest storm.

“Most of the streets are treated still, you’ll still see a white film over the streets. That’s our brine solution and our salt solution that we put down so there’s a lot of treatment still there,” Willaims said. “There’s a white coating that you’ll see on the street, that’s not due to the snow, that’s actually due to the salt and brine solution that we already put down so that pre-treatment is lasting and helping.”

SEPTA is also preparing for an icy morning commute with trains, buses and trolleys expected to run on a normal schedule.

Crews are out treating platforms and bus routes, and will remain flexible depending on the severity of conditions by morning.

“We have to watch too with ice when it comes to possible down trees, ice weighing the trees down and going into our overhead power lines,” said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

Some areas around Philadelphia always pose more of a problem during ice storms.

“What we would expect is similar to when we get other winter storms, we could see disruptions on bus routes that are in hilly areas so, you know, for example, Manayunk,” Busch said.

SEPTA will deploy crews as necessary to clear their routes and the Streets Department says there’s no shortage in the city’s salt supply.

“We started the season with 50,000 tons. So far, we’ve used about 25,000 but we replenish it each week,” Williams said.