PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner talked about ways to prevent crime Monday. He proposed the creation of a $100 million public-private partnership.
“You have to invest in non-law enforcement-led programs that build hope, that build futures, that make people believe in their future. And that is how you take the finger off the trigger of the gun. That’s what we have to do,” Krasner said. “So let me say it again. I am calling on business leaders, I am calling on our academic institutions, I am calling on my fellow government leaders, and I am calling on everyone in the community to come forward, to hold hands, to get it done and come up with that $100 million,” Krasner said.
The district attorney also called for reforms to the cash bail system.