PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims is looking for a new job in Harrisburg — lieutenant governor. Sims became the first candidate to officially launch his campaign for the commonwealth’s No. 2 job.
After 10 years in the State House, I've taken the lessons that my parents taught me & reinforced them in my work as a legislator: to take responsibility, commit to service, be courageous, & push for fairness.
I’m ready to take these values to lead the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/lcNmYQghgr
— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) February 15, 2021
He’s represented parts of Center City in the State House since 2012.
Sims is also the first openly gay person to serve in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
The current lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate next year.