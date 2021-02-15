CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Brian Sims, John Fetterman, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims is looking for a new job in Harrisburg — lieutenant governor. Sims became the first candidate to officially launch his campaign for the commonwealth’s No. 2 job.

He’s represented parts of Center City in the State House since 2012.

Sims is also the first openly gay person to serve in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

MORE: Officials Urge Lehigh Valley Residents To Avoid Travel, Prepare For Power Outages As Region Braces For Another Winter Blast

The current lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate next year.