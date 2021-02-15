LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — PennDOT officials have an urgent warning as winter weather continues to hound the region. As PennDOT crews prepare roads and highways for yet another winter blast, officials have a message for drivers.

“Avoid travel if you can, but if you have to go out there, the key to it is really slow down, give yourself plenty of time,” said Sean Brown with PennDOT.

Even this late in the season, PennDOT has plenty of salt on hand with more than 85,000 tons of it in Philadelphia and the suburbs. There is even more to go around in the Lehigh Valley.

Meantime, we found many people stocking up on ice melt at Albright’s Hardware in Allentown.

“Lugging that bag of ice to the sidewalk, it’s good exercise,” one woman said. “They’re 50 pounds, that’s right. And I’m ready to deal with them.”

Heavy ice from the storm also threatens to snap utility lines.

“Just be prepared for a power outage,” said Robert O’Donnell who oversees the electric department in Quakertown.

The borough supplies power to many of its homes and businesses.

“Have flashlights ready and if the power does go out, please call us. Don’t go out and look for the problem yourself,” O’Donnell said.

Crews with PPL Electric are also on standby to quickly respond to potential outages.

“We’re closely monitoring the forecast so we have the right resources at the right place,” Jane George said.

Officials also urge people to stay away from downed power lines.

If you live in Allentown, you have 10 hours after a storm to clear sidewalks. Those who live in Bethlehem have 24 hours.

