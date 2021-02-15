CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Cheltenham High School is temporarily moving back to remote instruction. The Cheltenham School District returned to the hybrid model earlier this month, but the high school staffers were consistently out.
This forced them to shut down in-person classes at the last minute due to shortages — it forced at least two “functional closures” of the high school.
CBS3 reached out to the educators union but there was no reply.
The temporary pivot back to remote learning will start Tuesday, Feb. 16.