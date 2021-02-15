PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A triple shooting outside of a laundromat left one man dead and two others injured in West Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday on the 6200 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
A 37-year-old man was shot in the leg and chest. He died at the hospital.
The two other men are in stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.