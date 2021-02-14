PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz may not be the only big-name Eagle on the trade block. The Eagles have been “exploring a deal” for their Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, according to SI’s Ed Kracz.

According to Kracz, the Eagles have spoken with the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks about Ertz, who has one year left on his contract with a base salary of $8.25 million and about a $12.5 million cap hit.

The Eagles reportedly received trade offers for Ertz before last season’s trade deadline from the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers, according to Kracz, but Ertz’s ankle injury prevented a move.

Before the 2020 season, Ertz sought a contract extension with the Eagles but the two sides did not reach an agreement. Ertz and Howie Roseman reportedly got into a shouting match over his contact at the NovaCare Complex.

With the Eagles entering a rebuilding phase and in need of salary cap relief, Ertz could find a new home for 2021 since a new contract in Philadelphia appears unlikely.

The Eagles also have 2018 second-round pick Dallas Goedert under contract.

During his end-of-the-season virtual press conference, Ertz became emotional when talking about Philadelphia.

Ertz broke down, thanking the city and even thanking the media. Sounds like a guy who does not think he'll be here much longer. But professed his love for Philly several times. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) January 4, 2021

“The foundation that we have here in Philadelphia has been a pleasure,” Ertz said. “It’s tough. I think we’re really just getting started with that in Philly. And um, I think this city is the best city to play for and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience and the city means a lot to me, my family and I’m thankful. I’m thankful for all you guys over the years I know you guys got a really tough job in this city. And early in my career, I took a lot of things personally, and just over the years I started to put myself in your shoes and you have so much to do. Everyone has to read something good. You guys consistently try to do that. I really appreciate all of you over the years. Thank you.”

Ertz was limited to 11 games in 2020 due to injuries. He caught 36 passes for 335 yards and just one touchdown. Ertz, a second-round pick in 2013, is a three-time Pro Bowler.