PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been charged with burglary and abuse of a corpse in connection with the case of dismembered remains found in a U-Haul truck in Somerton, Philadelphia Police said.

Taray Herring, 47, is being held without bail, according to police.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the death in Somerton.

Police found the dismembered remains inside a Sanibel Street home on Thursday. Police said Thursday two people were taken into custody but on Sunday confirmed the driver of the U-Haul was not charged.

Philadelphia Police executed a search warrant Friday at his home, finding dozens of animals inside. Authorities with ACCT Philly removed birdcage after birdcage, collecting more than 30 parrots, plus other animals found inside.

Police still have not yet identified the person found dismembered and stuffed in a trash bag in the U-Haul on Thursday near the home, but an official with ACCT Philly said the home where all of the birds were removed is of the individual found.

Neighbors identified the homeowner as Peter Gerold. His website shows he ran a massage therapy business from the home.

Police said detectives found additional remains in a dumpster about a half-mile from the home.