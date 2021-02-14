PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in the Philadelphia region are dealing with icy road conditions this Valentine’s Day. Sleet and freezing rain turned some roads and sidewalks into sheets of ice overnight.

And subfreezing temperatures are keeping things frozen Sunday morning.

These sidewalks are not wet, they’re iced over. Be careful out there today! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/jggt33DzVD — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) February 14, 2021

Eyewitness News cameras were in Rittenhouse Square this morning and reporter Howard Monroe says the area was iced over.

Business owners and building management are expected to have their hands full salting sidewalks and parking lots in an attempt to melt the ice.

AAA is reminding you that even if you have four-wheel drive it only helps you to move, not stop or slow down.

PennDOT says they did not pretreat roads but just before 10 a.m. Sunday, they lifted all vehicle and speed restrictions that had been enacted in response to winter weather.

Road crews were busy clearing the roads in Manayunk.

The freezing temperatures complicated getting around, but drivers are taking it slow.

In Cherry Hill, New Jersey, drivers with ice scrappers got a workout and anyone on the road had to take it slow. Most people took extra precautions.

The salt trucks were also busy on the New Jersey side.