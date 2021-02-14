PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is expected to be a generally cloudy and grey Sunday across the region this afternoon. Temperatures should eventually rise to the upper 30s so some thawing will happen even without much sunshine.

But, don’t get too comfortable because the region’s next winter weather maker is nipping on the heels of the one that ended Sunday morning.

While the afternoon and evening on Sunday should remain dry, during the early overnight hours the next round of precipitation will start to move in.

Some drizzle or pockets of light rain showers will develop between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. mainly across Delaware and South Jersey before spreading north.

Drizzle, light rain, or even freezing drizzle will be possible Sunday night as far north as Philadelphia — but the good news is that it will be very light so there is not much chance for extra ice accretion on roads or sidewalks.

However, if a surface is already ice covered it will remain that way or even gain a little extra ice thanks to the freezing drizzle chances.

All of this light overnight precipitation will wrap up by daybreak or earlier on Monday most likely.

This does not mean Monday will be completely dry though.

Throughout most of the morning and into the early afternoon areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle will still be possible early on — with a wintry mix chance to the north.

After about 3 p.m. the precipitation will start to become heavier.

With some extra warm air trying to move into the region, we should expect rain or freezing rain mix in Philadelphia and much of the urban metro area. Plain rain is the best bet heading south and east.

Heading more north and northwest of the city colder temperatures will hang on a bit longer so snow, sleet or freezing rain mix is more likely in those areas.

A complete transition to rain will be possible in Philadelphia and metro during the evening and nighttime hours heading into Tuesday.

Freezing rain will still be likely to the north.

The rain showers and pockets of freezing rain will continue into Tuesday morning but should eventually wrap up between 10 a.m. and noon.

This storm system could bring the potential for significant icing to parts of the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

As of Sunday morning, it looks like the Lehigh Valley and Poconos will see a quick coating to 2 inches of snow before the changeover to freezing rain occurs.

Once the changeover happens the area could see up to 0.25 of an inch of ice accumulation.

At those amounts, limited power outages and icy roads will be likely — travel will be difficult.

After the messy mix ends on Tuesday, skies try to clear at least a little bit so a mostly cloudy afternoon is possible.

Highs on Tuesday will be much warmer as well, jumping into the 40s.

Expect a cool down though for the only truly quiet day this week — which is Wednesday.

Sunny skies are likely but highs will stay in the low 30s.

By Thursday, the region’s third winter storm of the week will begin to move in. It looks as though all the winter precipitation types will be possible Thursday into Friday.

Snow will be seen at the start of the system with an eventual change to mix and then plain rain by Thursday night and Friday morning.

Winds will then pick up heading into next weekend.