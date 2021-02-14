PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All eyes are on a significant icing event to materialize for parts of the area Monday night into Tuesday morning. That said, some patchy areas of freezing drizzle, light rain or light sleet are possible overnight as an area of low pressure passes offshore.

An Ice Storm Warning will go into effect beginning at 6 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the far north and west suburbs, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. There has not been an Ice Storm Warning issued for the CBS3 viewing area in 10 years.

⚠️Ice Storm Warning for western Chester, NW MontCo, upper Bucks, Berks, the Lehigh Valley, and Poconos from 6p tomorrow until 10a Tuesday. Expect extremely difficult travel. @CBSPhilly — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) February 14, 2021

Some localized minor ice accumulation is possible. Then, our main event next storm system that will bring multiple hazards to the area, including heavy icing, heavy rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms, approaches right behind tomorrow.

Throughout most of the morning and into the afternoon areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle are possible, with a wintry mix chance to the north and west. Throughout tomorrow evening, precipitation will become more widespread and pick up in intensity.

For the city and nearby suburbs, particularly in Pennsylvania, this main event starts as freezing rain, and this is when we could pick up a glaze to potentially 0.10 inches of ice.

There will be a Winter Weather Advisory for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs from 1 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The major concern is for areas far north and west, under the Ice Storm Warning, where precipitation may begin as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, where a quick coating of 2 inches of snow is possible, before transitioning to all freezing rain, some of which could be heavy on Monday night.

By mid-morning Tuesday, parts of our northwest suburbs, the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos may see 0.25 inches to 0.50 inches of ice accumulation, which alone is capable of pulling down tree limbs and/or wires. There’s concern about the potential for widespread and longer-lasting power outages in these areas as a period of localized gusty winds may impact the region from about 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Strong wind gusts in association with a very strong low-level overhead may mix down to the surface to produce gusts to 40-plus mph. Some models have these gusts concentrated over South Jersey and not extending into eastern Pennsylvania, the area of icing, however, others suggest this is possible.

Regardless, it appears winds will pick up region-wide behind the system to gust to 25 to 30 mph, and though while not intense, this could cause big power outage problems in areas that pick-up high-end ice totals.

For New Jersey and northern Delaware, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The Jersey Shore is not under any watches or warnings as this will be primarily a rain event for the coast, yet the rain could be heavy at times early Tuesday morning, with the possibility of embedded gusty thunderstorms.

Temperatures across South Jersey Tuesday morning could climb into the mid-50s, whereas west of I-95, temperatures stay in the 30s, the cold air reinforced by a decent snowpack still in place.

By Thursday yet another winter storm begins to move in. Right now, it looks as though all the winter precipitation types will be possible Thursday into Friday.

Snow will be seen at the start of the system with eventually change to mix and then plain rain by Thursday night and Friday morning. Winds will then pick up heading into next weekend.