DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Dover Police are searching for the Looney Tunes church bandit. Police say the suspect was wearing a dark sweatsuit with a Looney Tunes logo on the front.
Authorities said the burglary happened at the Whatcoat United Methodist Church between 6:48 a.m. and 7:14 a.m. on Friday.
According to police, the suspect broke into the church by forcing open a door.
Once inside, police said the suspect caused more than $5,000 in estimated damages.
The suspect was seen fleeing south toward The Preserve at Whatcoat Apartments, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or suspect to contact them at 302-736-7130.