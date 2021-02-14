PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — So far this winter weather is spoiling Valentine’s Day. In Manayunk Sunday morning, road crews stayed busy after sleet and freezing rain turned streets and sidewalks into sheets of ice.

Sub-zero temperatures also complicated getting around, but drivers took it slow.

In Cherry Hill, drivers with ice scrapers got a workout, and anyone on the road had to take it slow.

We got spoiled the last few years with barely any precipitation. This winter seems to be making up for it. Icicles, frozen over vehicles and slippery roadways.

The slick shuffle — an icy Target parking lot in Spring Garden @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/yK6xmz3c6U — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 14, 2021

“It’s been slipping everywhere. I don’t think there’s enough salt honestly out on the road,” Luis Trevino of Cherry Hill said.

Salt trucks made their way around town, but icy conditions extend beyond that.

“I think it’s kind of cool but at the same time, I have to keep getting out and breaking the ice off of the wipers,” a Maple Shade man said.

With a thin layer of ice covering his entire Sedan, one Wawa employee had a difficult time getting his car cleaned. There’s black ice in parking lots and on sidewalks.

“Slipped and fell back. Thank God I grabbed myself because the back of my head just barely touched,” a Maple Shade man said.

Icy conditions didn’t stop lovebirds from kicking off Valentine’s Day weekend with a night on the town on Saturday.

“I didn’t think it was going to be as bad until we actually got on the road and that’s when we realized oh my goodness it’s really icy out here so we just took our time,” Samira Carstarphen of Philadelphia said.

It’s been a year since Carstarphen and her husband Vincent came out to enjoy indoor dining, so they took extra precautions to be safe.

“You know what to do when you drive. You use common sense like we do here in the northeastern part of the country, just take your time you should be all right,” Vincent Carstarphen said.

Some are holding on to hope better weather is around the corner.

“I’m just wishing for a really nice summer to make up for it,” a Maple Shade woman said.