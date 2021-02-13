PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Before the Senate acquitted Donald Trump in a historic impeachment trial, Michael van der Veen — one of Trump’s defense attorneys — draw laughter when he suggested any witness depositions happen in Philadelphia. Only van der Veen didn’t say Philadelphia;” instead, the lawyer said “Phillydelphia” in a slip-of-the-tongue.

The verbal hiccup happened as van der Veen was attempting to explain why in-person depositions were necessary as part of a now-ended impeachment trial.

“None of these depositions should be done by Zoom. We didn’t do this hearing by Zoom,” van der Veen said. “These depositions should be done in person, in my office, in Phillydelphia. That’s where it should be done.”

van der Veen’s “Phillydelphia” gaffe was trending on social media.

How lawyers work in Phillydelphia pic.twitter.com/RoRwdyeqYt — So Sayeth Black Lord: (@jmood88) February 13, 2021

This season of television will be the easiest to write in the history of television. #phillydelphia — Wrob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 13, 2021

On the other hand, there's a Green Eggs around the corner from his office, and that's some damn nice all-day brunch food. https://t.co/ytCi0mNRNY — Adam Bonin (@adambonin) February 13, 2021

Dictionaries will need to be rewritten. pic.twitter.com/sIaAVoMOhR — David Boardman (@dlboardman) February 13, 2021

I would like to order one Phillydelphia cheesesteak. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 13, 2021

If anyone is looking for a deposition venue in Phillydelphia pic.twitter.com/zg3Wc3C0k3 — mindy (@OhLikeMorkAnd) February 13, 2021

Obviously van der Veen forgot that it's his client's position that "bad things happen in Philadelphia." — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 13, 2021

Police say van der Veen’s Chester County home was vandalized with graffiti. Someone spray-painted “traitor” at the end of the driveway of his Chester County home with an arrow pointed toward the house.

The Senate on Saturday acquitted Trump of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency.

The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey was one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Trump. Toomey was joined by Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

“As a result of President Trump’s actions, for the first time in American history, the transfer of presidential power was not peaceful,” Toomey said in a statement. “A lawless attempt to retain power by a president was one of the founders’ greatest fears motivating the inclusion of the impeachment authorities in the U.S. Constitution. I was one of the 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump, in part because of the many accomplishments of his administration. Unfortunately, his behavior after the election betrayed the confidence millions of us placed in him. His betrayal of the Constitution and his oath of office required conviction.”

