DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A 35-year-old man is facing DUI charges after crashing into an ambulance in Dover, Delaware. This happened in the area of Scarborough Road at N. DuPont Highway around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, a gray Chevrolet driven by Justin Pawlowski crashed into the rear of an ambulance.
Three people were inside of the ambulance at the time of the crash. Police say one of the medical staff on board suffered a severe concussion and was unconscious for several hours.
The patient that was being transported did not suffer any injuries from the crash.
Pawlowski suffered a broken leg and other minor injures while a passenger in his vehicle suffered a shoulder injury.
Pawlowski is currently hospitalized for his injuries but will be charged upon his release.