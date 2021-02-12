BROOKSIDE, Del. (CBS) — Two men were found dead in a car in Brookside, New Castle County, on Friday morning. New Castle County Police were dispatched to Carlisle Road around 6:15 a.m. to investigate after someone reported a suspicious vehicle.
There’s currently no word on the identity of the men or their cause of death.
If you have any information and/or video pertaining to this investigation, please contact Detective Kevin Mackie at Kevin.Mackie@newcastlede.gov or 302-395-8133. You can also contact the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.
