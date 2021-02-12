PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater next week, but if you’re itching for a baseball fix, you can buy a personalized video message from one of your favorite Phillies players. Thanks to the app Cameo, Phillies fans can receive a message from one of 26 current and former players.
The players that fans can receive a video message from include, Ryan Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Larry Bowa, Greg Luzinski, Gary Matthews, Bob Boone, Mickey Morandini, and Kevin Frandsen.
Controversial former Phillies Curt Schilling and Lenny Dykstra are also available.
Brett Myers, now a country singer, is also among the available players. A Cameo from Myers costs $55.
The prices range from $19 (Frandsen) to $300 (Howard).
Andrew McCutchen is the only active Phillies player on the list.
Howard is the highest-priced player available at $300 with Rollins at $250, McCutchen at $200, Schilling at $150, Jon Lieber and Wally Backman both at $100.
Former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, now with the San Francisco Giants, can send you a personalized message for $75.
If you’re interested in having one of these players send you a personalized message — a birthday, gender reveal, or perhaps even a roasting — click here.