TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey will allow a limited number of people to attend high school and youth sporting events. Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign an executive order Friday to “allow a limited number of parents and guardians to attend indoor and outdoor high school and other youth sporting events — effective immediately.”
BREAKING: Today, I will sign an Executive Order to allow a limited number of parents and guardians to attend indoor and outdoor high school and other youth sporting events – effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/aTiynSjFmn
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 12, 2021
The executive order grants school districts and other operators to allow up to two parents or guardians per athlete under the age of 21 to attend practices and games, as long as attendance does not cause indoor events to exceed 35% of the room’s capacity or 150 people total.
Spectators were not permitted at school sport events under a Murphy order from late last year.
Mike Cherenson, a spokesperson for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, said the group welcomed the order. The association also called on parents to give schools time to review the order to determine feasibility.
