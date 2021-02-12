PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A three-week-old baby girl was tragically killed and a four-month-old boy was injured in a head-on crash overnight in Northeast Philadelphia. Police were called to the scene at Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say two women and their two children were in one car.

A man was in the other.

“The two vehicles were both on Harbison Avenue. One was going eastbound, one was going westbound, and when they crossed the boulevard in the southbound lanes, that’s when they struck each other head-on,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The collision happened as the 29-year-old driver of an Acura tried to make a left-hand turn. That man suffered minor injuries.

So, did the other driver, a 21-year-old woman. Her 19-year-old passenger was not injured. But the 19-year-old’s 3-week-old child was killed.

Investigators say she was holding the baby girl in her lap at the time of the crash.

Police have identified the child as Nayeli Torres of National Park, New Jersey.

Meantime, the driver’s four-month-old son was also injured.

“The four-month-old male had minor injuries,” Small said.

Police say he was properly secured in a rear car seat.

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras in the area to see how the crash happened, and the accident investigation district is working to sort out which driver had the right of way.

