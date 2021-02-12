Driver Critically Injured Following One-Vehicle Crash In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was seriously injured following a one-vehicle crash in North Philadelphia, early Friday morning. It happened at North Broad and York Streets, just after 4 a.m.WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update
Police say the 35-year-old driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
No word on what caused the crash.
