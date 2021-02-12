PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s no secret locals and leaders are beyond frustrated when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Philadelphia. On Friday, some headway was made. FEMA is being brought into the conversation to possibly help run and organize a mass vaccination site.

The Philadelphia region is on the verge of receiving mass numbers of vaccines over the next few months. FEMA has joined the conversation, but the City of Philadelphia is still trying to figure out where its next mass vaccination site will be.

Philadelphia has options when it comes to venues that can house thousands of people at a time.

“Every major city is doing an outdoor venue in a stadium from New York to L.A. to Boston to Houston, all over the country they’re doing this in an outdoor venue,” Councilmember Allan Domb said.

But Mayor Jim Kenney is hesitant about setting up at the Linc. The Convention Center is still being used for some residents who got their first shot under Philly Fighting COVID.

During a call with Philadelphia’s health commissioner Friday, local leaders found out that under the Biden administration, the city is now in talks with FEMA to possibly open the next site in the same location as the first.

“I think it’s just a lot safer being in your car, rolling down the window, getting the show, maybe you have to wait 20 minutes after you get the shot so there’s no reaction. I think that’s a safer way to do it,” Domb said.

While city leaders and the mayor iron out their difference of opinion, State Sen. Sharif Street is relieved FEMA is now part of the discussion.

“It is a disaster that certainly requires us to marshal resources in a concerted organized way and FEMA is well equipped to do disaster relief, to roll out in a systematic large-scale way and this requires a massive rollout,” Street said.

A final decision on the location of the new mass vaccination site hasn’t been made.

Councilmembers are expected to have a call on Tuesday that includes updates from the health committee.