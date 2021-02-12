PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL offseason officially began this week and quarterback drama has been the center of attention. The rumors continue to swirl over which quarterbacks are on the trade block and the latest name added to the pile is Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.
With the Philadelphia Eagles expected to trade quarterback Carson Wentz, CBS Sports placed them on a list of 13 logical suitors for Wilson.
But, the issue with bringing Wilson to Philadelphia is the Eagles daunting cap situation.
