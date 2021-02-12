PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police found a dismembered body inside a trash bag in a U-Haul truck while responding to a burglary call in the Somerton section of the city. Police found the body in the rear of the truck on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street on Thursday morning.

Philadelphia Police say two people are now in custody, but the disturbing discovery has left neighbors with more questions than answers.

“I’m just in disbelief right now,” neighbor Tiffany McClean said.

Neighbors in Somerton are in shock after police found someone’s dismembered remains inside a trash bag in the back of a U-Haul.

According to sources, Philadelphia Police found body parts inside a dumpster at Kelvin Avenue and Proctor Road on Thursday night. Sources say the body parts are connected to the Somerton incident.

“Unbelievable,” one neighbor said. “Totally unbelievable.”

.@PhillyPolice make a disturbing discovery in the city’s Somerton neighborhood. A body was found inside a trash bag in th back of this U-haul truck this morning https://t.co/noM3Tx9f0s pic.twitter.com/lDN4nrZg5a — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 11, 2021

“There’s no cause for it,” McClean said. “That’s just awful.”

Police were initially called for a report of a burglary happening at a home on Sanibel Street in Somerton, just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

“When the officers arrive, they see a U-Haul truck pulling away from the property,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

So, officers put their lights on to stop the U-Haul about a block away.

“As soon as it pulled over, the driver’s side door opened up, the driver came out with his hands up and said, ‘I didn’t do it, it wasn’t me. I was paid to move a body,’” Gripp said.

Eyewitness News asked police if the passenger admitted to anything.

“The passenger did not say anything,” Gripp said.

Officers then searched the U-Haul, finding a trash bag with the dismembered body.

“Quite frankly, it’s disgusting, it’s disturbing,” Gripp said.

Police haven’t yet identified the victim or said how the person died, but detectives did reveal a weapon was found in the truck.

Now, police plan to search inside the home after they get a warrant.

Meantime, neighbors say the last time they saw the man who lived there was a week ago.

Police also did not identify the driver and passenger in custody.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives. There’s now a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.