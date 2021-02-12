PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police executed a search warrant Friday at a Northeast Philadelphia home, finding dozens of animals inside. It’s the same home officers responded to Thursday before discovering a dismembered body in a moving truck nearby.
As Philadelphia Police searched inside a Somerton home for evidence Friday possibly connected to a dismembered person, authorities with ACCT Philly removed birdcage after birdcage, collecting more than 30 parrots, plus other animals found inside.
“It’s just really unbelievable,” one neighbor said.
Officers have still not identified the person found dismembered and stuffed in a trash bag in a U-Haul Thursday near the home. But an official with ACCT Philly tells Eyewitness News the home it removed all those birds from is of the individual found in the U-Haul truck.
Neighbors identified the homeowner as Peter Gerold. His website shows he ran a pet therapy business from the home.
It’s also where officers were called for a reported burglary Thursday moments before finding body parts in that U-Haul.
And hours later, behind a shopping center, officers found more body parts in a dumpster a half-mile from the home.
"I was just stunned when I heard about what happened, like what the details were I was stunned," Somerton resident Pam Johnson said. "And I know the neighbors are worried and scare."
Meantime, Philadelphia Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.