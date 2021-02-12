PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens wanted for pepper-spraying and carjacking an elderly woman in South Philadelphia have been arrested. Police say 18-year-old Briana Cruz-Gordon and 17-year-old Taniyah Watson were arrested Friday on the 100 block of Diamond Street without incident.COVID In Philadelphia: City In Talks With FEMA To Help Open Mass Vaccination Site
They are accused of stalking and spraying their 78-year-old victim with pepper spray.
It happened on the 2600 block of South Bancroft Street on Jan. 27.
Surveillance video shows the women following the victim.
After using the pepper spray, police say the suspects took the victim's car keys and sped away in the vehicle.
The search continues for a third person involved.