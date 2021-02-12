PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot while driving in Philadelphia’s University City section. The victims told police they were in the area of 38th and Market Streets around midnight Friday when someone opened fire.WATCH LIVE: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials To Provide COVID-19 Update
The victims managed to park the car nearby and got into another car to get to the hospital.RELATED: Barricade Situation In West Chester Forces Residents To Shelter-In-Place
Both men are in stable condition.MORE: 2 People In Custody After Body Parts Discovered In Dumpster In Somerton Linked To Body Found In U-Haul, Philadelphia Police Sources Say
There’s no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.