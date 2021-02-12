PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 1-month-old baby girl was tragically killed and a 4-month-old boy was injured in a head-on crash overnight. Philadelphia police were called to the scene at Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue, around 11 p.m. Thursday.Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Injured After Shot While Driving In University City
Police found a 19-year-old and 21-year-old woman and their children all injured in one of the two vehicles.
Police transported both children to the hospital. Officers say both women had minor injuries.
“There were two car seats in the vehicle with the infants,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “Now, we’re not certain, at this time, if the children were in the car seats, if they were properly strapped in or buckled in. We’re not sure.”
Officers say the man driving the other vehicle was not injured.
Investigators are checking surveillance cameras in the area to see how the crash happened.