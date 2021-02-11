PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As light snow begins to taper off around the region Thursday morning, snowfalls of 2-4″ were reported in the Winter Weather Advisory area for the city and areas south.
Here are some of the unofficial snow totals from around the region reported as of 8:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, according to the National Weather Service.
These NWS observations are collected from a variety of sources, including trained spotters.
PENNSYLVANIA
Berks County
Bechtelsville — 2.5 inches
Huffs Church — 2.3 inches
Union Township — 1.9 inchess
Spring Township — 1.8 inches
Shillington — 1.6 inches
Douglassville — 0.9 inches
Bucks County
Newtown — 2.7 inches
Chalfont — 2.5 inches
New Hope — 2 inches
Newtown — 2 inches
Trumbauersville — 2 inches
Furlong — 1.2 inches
Chester County
Exton — 3 inches
Malvern — 2.5 inches
Jennersville — 2.3 inches
Uwchlan Township — 2.3 inches
Glenmoore — 2 inches
West Caln Township — 2 inches
East Coventry Township — 1.6 inches
Delaware County
Upper Chichester Township — 2.9 inches
Morton — 2.7 inches
Chadds Ford Township — 2.3 inches
Lehigh County
Coopersburg — 2.4 inches
Center Valley — 2.3 inches
New Tripoli — 2.2 inches
Lehigh Valley International Airport — 2.1 inches
Whitehall Township — 2.1 inches
Washington Township — 1.8 inches
Macungie — 1.7 inches
Montgomery County
Norristown — 3.4 inches
Plymouth Meeting — 2.6 inches
King of Prussia — 2.3 inches
New Hanover Township — 2.3 inches
Willow Grove — 2.3 inches
Gilbertsville — 2.2 inches
Glenside — 2.1 inches
Salford Township — 2.1 inches
Gladwyne — 2 inches
Eagleville — 1.8 inches
Pottstown — 1.8 inches
Philadelphia
Philadelphia International Airport — 3.1 inches
Fox Chase — 2.6 inches
NEW JERSEY
Atlantic County
Absecon — 4 inches
Galloway Township — 4 inches
Estell Manor — 3.8 inches
Atlantic City International Airport — 3.4 inches
Folsom — 3 inches
Brigantine — 2.8 inches
Somers Point — 2.5 inches
Burlington County
Medford — 3.1 inches
Burlington — 2.5 inches
Hainesport — 2.3 inches
Lumberton — 2.3 inches
Mount Laurel — 2.2 inches
Westampton Township — 2.2 inches
Columbus — 2 inches
Camden County
Sicklerville — 3 inches
West Berlin — 2.5 inches
Gloucester City — 2.3 inches
Cherry Hill — 2 inches
Bellmawr — 0.7 inches
Cape May County
Ocean City — 3 inches
Gloucester County
Sewell — 4.2 inches
Mantua — 3.7 inches
Williamstown — 2.5 inches
Hunterdon County
Readington Township — 2.3 inches
Tewksbury Township — 1.8 inches
Mercer County
Ewing — 3.4 inches
Hamilton Square — 2.5 inches
Hopewell — 2.2 inches
Ocean County
Forked River — 4 inches
Tuckerton — 3.8 inches
Jackson — 2.6 inches
Harvey Cedars — 2.5 inches
Brick — 2 inches
Lakewood — 2 inches
Manahawkin — 0.2 inches
DELAWARE
Kent County
Smyrna — 4 inches
Woodside — 1.9 inches
Felton — 0.4 inches
New Castle County
Bear — 4 inches
Middletown — 3.8 inches
Odessa — 3.8 inches
Fairfax — 3.3 inches
Talleyville — 3.1 inches
New Castle County Airport — 2.8 inches
Sussex County
Milford — 0.5 inches
