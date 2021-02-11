CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a man killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Wednesday as 23-year-old Richard Weldon. The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of North Warnock Street.

Police say the man was shot in his back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 40-year-old man was also shot once in the left arm. He walked into an area hospital and was placed in stable condition.

 

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.