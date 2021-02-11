PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified a man killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Wednesday as 23-year-old Richard Weldon. The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of North Warnock Street.
Police say the man was shot in his back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 40-year-old man was also shot once in the left arm. He walked into an area hospital and was placed in stable condition.
On Assignment @CBSPhilly / yards of crime tape, more bullets and another body #Homicide on Venango Street / Philadelphia, Pennsylvania / 📷 @storyrd pic.twitter.com/PSRW1PIr3Y
No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.