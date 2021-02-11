PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Light steady snow is falling across the region and heavier bands may develop later this morning. We expect mixing with sleet and rain at the Shore and central and southern Delaware.
Snow ends for most by late morning, though a lingering wintry mix at the Shore could persist into early afternoon.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Lancaster, Berks and Lehigh Counties, and South Jersey until noon Thursday.
Snowfall accumulations of 2-4″ are expected in the Winter Weather Advisory area for the city and areas south. Localized amounts to 6″ are not out of the question in heavier bands. Best chance for this looks like interior southern NJ and northern DE. The second wave of light snow that had been previously been played out by models for Thursday night into Friday continues to fall apart. The forecast now is for a few light snow showers during this timeframe, mainly south of the city.
It’s increasingly likely that a coastal low/Nor’easter will impact the area this weekend. There continue to be indications that this storm could present a significant icing threat to parts of the region. Timing has shifted a bit to earlier in the day on Saturday for onset. Watching another potential system next Tuesday.