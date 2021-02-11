PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — A personal shopper is accused of defrauding superstar Kevin Hart out of more than $1 million. Dylan Syer had been hired by the Philly native to do some shopping for him.
According to the Queens District Attorney, Syers later used the credit card information to rack up more than $1 million worth of unauthorized charges.RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, State Officials To Hold Press Conference On COVID-19 Vaccine
Police arrested Syers Wednesday and seized about $250,000 worth of cash and other items.RELATED: 2 People Taken Into Custody After Body Found Inside Trash Bag In U-Haul Truck In Somerton: Philadelphia Police
Hart hired Syer, who runs a personal shopping business, in 2015.
Syer could face up to 25 years in prison if he’s convicted.MORE: New Jersey Weather: Haddonfield Residents Begin Morning Cleaning Up Snow
(©Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)