AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Berks County braved frigid temperatures to rescue a horse that fell into an icy creek. Crews rushed to Monocacy Creek in Amity Township, near Douglassville, Berks County, Wednesday morning.

“It was a big challenge for everyone involved,” said Amity Police Chief Jeffrey Smith.

First responders had to pull out a nearly 1,300-pound horse named Smalls.

“I don’t think anyone there has ever dealt with a horse rescue outside the veterinarian and she said, ‘I don’t know what to do,'” Smith said.

But quick-thinking first responders used a backhoe to dig out some of the creek’s edge. Then, divers in wetsuits went into the creek.

“They were able to maneuver ropes and harnesses around the horse, and were able to get the horse on the shoreline,” Smith said. “You can tell the horse was just drained and that was a majority of the challenge.”

The frigid temperatures, along with water 6 feet deep, also made lifting Smalls up a challenge.

“I never realized the creek was that deep,” the police chief said. “The horse was literally trying to stand up and his head was just barely above the water.”

But crews managed to safely pull Smalls out and took him to be treated.

“It was a great job by everyone,” Smith said. “He’s incredibly lucky. Everything just worked out great.”

Officials aren’t sure how Smalls ended up in the creek but the horse is doing OK and is expected to survive.