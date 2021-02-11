BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Bucks County officials are asking the public to be patient with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, saying they cannot administer vaccine they don’t have.
“We are doing what we can. We are working with our state legislatures, Republicans and Democrats, to make sure our voices are being heard in Harrisburg and the Department of Health understands that we have a system in place, Moncto has a system in place, Chester and Delaware Counties have systems in place, and are ready to really step up and do what we can, but we are waiting for that vaccine to come,” said Bucks County Commissioners Vice Chair Robert Harvie Jr.RELATED: President Joe Biden Says US Is Securing 600 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses By July
Starting next week, Bucks County will open its first public COVID-19 clinics at the Bristol, Newtown, and East Rockhill campus of Bucks County Community College.RELATED: 38-Hour Shutdown Coming For Bally's Casino In Atlantic City
Doses will be administered to those in the 1A phase who already are pre-registered.MORE: 20-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot 7 Times In Hunting Park, Philadelphia Police Say
Meanwhile, Montgomery County says it did receive 3,900 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, and the county will resume giving those shots on Monday.