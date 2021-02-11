BREAKING:2 People Taken Into Custody After Body Found Inside Trash Bag In U-Haul Truck In Somerton, Philly Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people have been taken into custody after a body was found inside a trash bag in a U-Haul truck in Philadelphia’s Somerton neighborhood. Police found the body in the rear of the truck on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street, just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

A weapon was also found in the truck.

The driver and passenger of the U-Haul were taken into custody.

No further information has been released.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 