PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people have been taken into custody after a body was found inside a trash bag in a U-Haul truck in Philadelphia’s Somerton neighborhood. Police found the body in the rear of the truck on the 1000 block of Sanibel Street, just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
A weapon was also found in the truck.RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, State Officials To Hold Press Conference On COVID-19 Vaccine
The driver and passenger of the U-Haul were taken into custody.RELATED: Kevin Hart's Personal Shopper Accused Of Defrauding Philly Native Out Of More Than $1 Million
No further information has been released.MORE: New Jersey Weather: Haddonfield Residents Begin Morning Cleaning Up Snow
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.